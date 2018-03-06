Laredo police are investigating three different acts of vandalism in several parks. According to a report, the incidents happened over the weekend with damages of up to 1200 dollars.. among the damages was the irrigation system, grass, and sand at the baseball field, children’s swings and walls painted with graffiti. The city’s park and recreation center urging the community to report any vandalism to crime stoppers at (956) 727-8477.
