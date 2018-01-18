Jamie Longoria director with the Hidalgo County community services agency tells us that they were able to provide heaters for many who needed them. He also told us that all over the valley there are no more space heaters in stores. While at the agency we ran into a man who was looking for a heater but was not able to receive one.

We visited the Reyes’ home and could feel just how cold it was, FoxNews went out and checked local stores all over the McAllen, Pharr and Edinburg areas but there were none available.

If you have a new heater you haven’t used and would like to donate it, you can drop it off at Hidalgo community services located on 2524 n Closner Boulevard in Edinburg Texas.

Remember that the heaters must have never been used and be in unopened packaging. You can drop them at the location mentioned. Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm