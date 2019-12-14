988 has been designated as the nationwide number for suicide prevention – experts say the three-digit number will make it easier to access life-saving resources during a crisis…

On December 12th, the federal communications commission initiated the process to designate 988, as the new nationwide number for suicide prevention. The calls made to 988 will be directed to the existing national suicide prevention lifeline…

” We look forward to the publicity of this service being offered ab people being able to just know automatically that all they have to do is call this three-digit number and they’re going to get the help that they need.”

The current suicide prevention hotline consists of 11 digits that must be dialed in order to receive assistance in one of the 163 crisis centers in the US. A number that according to director Cantu can be hard to remember in times of stress.

“It gives mental health issues the importance that it deserves and it shows that it’s just as important as a medical crisis “

The director added that during the moments of mental pressure, every minute counts. Not having immediate access to help could potentially lead to suicide.

The FCC hopes the number will be ready for use within the next 18 months…

In the meantime, the number to call is 1 888-273-8255