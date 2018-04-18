Just a day after security in Laredo was discussed, a business was robbed at gunpoint. The robbery happened last night at about 9 pm at an 8-liner business located at the 4100 block of San Bernardo St.

Investigator Joe Baeza tells Fox News what happened.

“Two armed men who had entered the business completely disguised in a mask wearing a mask demanding money in so much that one of the assailants went up to the employees and pistolwhipped him with a weapon that he had.”

Baeza says a third suspect was outside waiting for the two male subjects but says witnesses and employees could not provide a description of the vehicle. Although it was an armed robbery, Baeza says no shots were fired and the suspects only took a few thousand dollars.

The robbery comes just a day after councilman George Altgelt requested to add security cameras in 8-liner businesses. An idea that was rejected by some council members.Now he has this message for them.

“Let’s make sure there are proper door locks. Let’s make sure there are emergency buttons. Let’s make sure there’s transparency. Let’s make sure there’s security. Let’s do something instead of waiting for another armed robbery to take place.”

According to Altgelt, there were eight armed robberies reported last year. This marked the ninth and that is why he will be discussing security in these businesses during the upcoming city council meeting.