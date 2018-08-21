64-Year-old Woman Hit By Police Car

A 64-year-old Harlingen woman remains in the hospital after being hit by a police car.

According to officials, the accident happened Monday night at around 9:30 pm on the 700 block of North 1st Street.

The Harlingen police public information officer tells Fox News the woman ran directly in the path of the officer’s patrol unit and was struck by the driver’s side mirror.

“A female had attempted to cross the street from eastbound heading westbound when an officer in his patrol car was traveling southbound.”

He adds an emergency response team arrived at the scene to provide aid to the victim.

“EMS arrived at the scene and transported the female to the hospital with none life-threatening injuries.”

The woman was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries.

At the moment it is not known who was at fault for the accident. Harlingen officials along with highway enforcement officers are conducting an investigation on this case.