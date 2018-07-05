Just a few hours ago, Fox News spoke exclusively with the lead investigator on the case of a man who is accused of indecency with a minor.

55-year-old Arnoldo Benitez from Alto Bonito is wanted by authorities. Since June 27, there has been a warrant out for his arrest.

Investigator Hugo Garcia says the victim was in a daycare owned by Benitez’s wife, when the incident happened.

“We had the parent of the victim come in and basically wanted to talk to one of our investigators in reference to this case advising that his daughter had come forward to him and actually told him that somebody was touching her inappropriately.”

Garcia adds they tried reaching Benitez multiple times but had no luck contacting him. According to authorities the suspect works as a truck driver and might be out of state. However, they will work with other state departments to find him.

As part of the investigation, officials are questioning other parents to see if other children were harmed.

“That’s where we are in the process of right now, were investigating to see if there are any other possible victims out there that have been abused or neglected.”

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, you can make an anonymous call to Starr County Crime Stoppers at (956) 487-8892.