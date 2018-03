In Laredo, police investigate the discovery of two bodies found on the 400 block of Taylor Street.

According to authorities, the bodies were found around 1:30 in the morning today outside an apartment complex. Reports stated a woman alerted police after locating the bodies. Authorities now waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to contact Laredo PD 795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956.727-TIPS (8477)