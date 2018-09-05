50-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Wanted In Rio Grande City

Rio Grande City officials are searching for 50-year-old Robert Trevino. He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.

On September 3 around 4 pm, officials responded to a home located at 517 N Houston Street in reference to a stabbing. Lieutenant Santiago Alaniz with the Rio Grande City Police Department tells us 22-year-old Cesar Cruz was stabbed by Trevino after getting into an altercation.

“We don’t know what the argument was about but Robert Trevino ended up stabbing Cesar Cruz beneath the shoulder area part.”

Alaniz added that during the feud, a minor got in the way and was pushed by Trevino towards an area where there was glass.

“In reference to that argument a minor, a child got pushed by Robert Trevino causing her injuries.”

Fox News rode along with officials as they went out searching for the suspect. After hours of looking they were not able to locate him. Authorities say they will increase their surveillance to make an arrest as soon as possible.

“At this time we are going to call him up and he if he wants to turn himself in he is going to have a warrant for his arrest.”