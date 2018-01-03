Another powerful fire reported in our area, this one near La Blanca.

Over 50 firefighters and multiple fire departments came to the rescue and battled a structure fire last night into the early morning hours. Firefighters did say that the freezing temperatures did pose an obstacle and did take a toll on them. Weslaco Fire Department assisted with tanker support as water supply in the area was limited. An Ambus was also dispatched to the scene as a place for firefighters to recover and escape the cold. No injuries were reported.