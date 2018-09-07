45 Confirmed DWI Arrests During Labor Day Weekend In Laredo

Police in Laredo release the number of DWI arrests made from August 17 until September the 3rd.

According to authorities, the police department worked with an impaired driver mobilization grant that was given to them by the Texas Department of Transportation in order to help officers work overtime. This, to identify drivers who were intoxicated. A total of 45 arrests were made during this time period. TxDOT says every 20 minutes someone is hurt or killed in a crash involving alcohol.