39-Year-Old Wanted In Webb County For Indecency With A Child

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

39-year-old Eduardo Garza the third is wanted for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Garza is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair. He weighs about 235 pounds and his last registered home address is the 2000 block of Cross and the 2800 block of Saltillo street.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 523-4408.