36-Year-Old Wanted For Aggravated And Continuous Sexual Assault Of A Child

Hidalgo County authorities need your help to locate a suspect.

36-year-old Angel Sanchez is wanted for continuous sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is five foot seven, weighs 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Mission. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest call authorities at (956) 668 TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.