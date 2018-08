35-Year-Old Wanted For Theft Of Property

Hidalgo County authorities need the help of our Fox viewers to locate this week’s wanted suspect.

35-year-old Stephanie Hernandez is wanted for theft of property. She is five foot four, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and was last seen in Brownsville. If you recognize this woman, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8114. As always all calls will remain anonymous.