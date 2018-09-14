34-Year-Old Behind Bars After Allegedly Scamming People, Police Search For More Victims

An Alamo man spent the night behind bars after allegedly scamming several people.

34-year-old Juan Hernandez was given a 30-thousand dollar fine for allegedly stealing a tractor.

Hernandez stood before a judge at Alamo’s Municipal Court after being arrested Thursday afternoon.

According to Alamo’s police chief, Hernandez borrowed a tractor worth 20-thousand dollars from his victim, then proceeded to a pawn shop in Mission where he allegedly left the tractor as collateral and received 3-thousand dollars worth of scrap metal.

Authorities say they anticipate more people will make scam reports involving Hernandez. They ask community members to not hold back on making reports if they believe they were a scam victim of Hernandez.