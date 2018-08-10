On Montecristo Road near Closner Blvd. a fatal accident happened close to 9:30 PM.

Edinburg authorities responded to the incident involving two vehicles. Upon arriving, a total of three people, who were traveling in a compact car, were pronounced dead.

The victims were 55-year-old Maria De La Garza, 33-year-old Marcilou Powell and 3-year-old Joshua Powell. A fourth person in the same car was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

According to authorities, the driver in the second vehicle was a 19-year-old male. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined the 19-year-old was traveling westbound and swerved onto the eastbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on.

Two neighbors witnessed the accident and claim to have called paramedics immediately.

The 19-year-old is currently under police custody at the hospital. Officials say even though the official toxicology report hasn’t been released, he is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Authorities are still waiting for the victims’ autopsy report. For now, the case remains under investigation.