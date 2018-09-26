29-Year-Old Dies After Falling From Motorcycle And Being Run Over

Tuesday night, a 29-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after falling off and getting run over moments later.

Surveillance video obtained by Fox News shows the moment Mark Anthony Andrade falls from his motorcycle. A passing car comes to a halt and appears to be trying to alert oncoming traffic. When Andrade tries to get up, a pickup truck runs over him.

State authorities and Weslaco firefighters responded to the scene, full witnesses. Early this morning, authorities confirmed the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene, but was transported to a hospital for precautionary measures.

It is unknown whether formal charges will be presented because the driver stopped to render aid. Witnesses ask authorities to add light to a road they say is in complete darkness when the sun goes down. The only light is from houses of businesses.