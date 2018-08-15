27 Immigrants Rescued From Rental Trucks

Border Patrol’s K-9 unit alerted agents about suspicious activity in two rental trucks.

Upon inspecting the vehicle on Sunday, agents found 18 undocumented immigrants in the cargo section.

On Monday the K-9 unit yet again signaled agents regarding suspicious activity, 9 immigrants were rescued from the second rental truck.

A total of 27 people were rescued and among those, a 17-year-old minor.

The individuals are from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. The recorded temperature inside both rental trucks reached 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Border patrol agents ask community members to report any suspicious activity that may involve the trafficking of humans.