26-Year-Old Arrested After Aggravated Robbery With Prohibited Weapon

In Harlingen, a man is behind bars after a robbery attempt.

26-year-old Mizael Cantu was arrested after an officer observed the suspect in the middle of what appeared to be a robbery. According to the police report, Cantu dropped a set of knuckles to the floor when the officer ran towards him. A cashier at the store said the suspect entered the store and began hitting him in the face while he told him to open the cash register. Cantu is now facing charges for aggravated robbery and possession of a prohibited weapon.