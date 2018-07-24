It has been more than a week since a suspect allegedly shot his victim multiple times, then fled the scene.

24-year-old Juan Manuel Estrada is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“This gentleman and another one, the victim, apparently had a discussion to where he pulled out a weapon and fired upon the victim. He did get injured, he was transported. Mr. Estrada took off.”

It was on July 15 around 2 am that police officers arrived at the crime scene.

According to authorities, Estrada fled the scene after he hurt the victim, who is still recovering from his wounds.

“At this point, we don’t have a location that the investigators have that we can find him, so we’re asking anyone that knows him or knows of him.”

Officials say Juan Manuel Estrada is a dangerous suspect. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can make an anonymous call to Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.