24 teenagers from Brownsville Independent School District were hospitalized this afternoon after a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus.

The accident happened minutes before 5 o’clock Tuesday, on the westbound lane of the 1000 block of East Expressway 83.

All two dozen students on board at the time of the accident were hospitalized with some minor injuries reported. Four other vehicles were also involved in the crash. Police have not confirmed if the people from the other vehicles were also injured. We will keep you informed as more information is made available.