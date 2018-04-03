It was at an apartment complex that a 23-year-old was shot and killed after police officers were threatened by the young man who was carrying a weapon. It was Sunday at around noon, that Esmeralda Vega, mother of Luis Yair Alvarez called 911 to report her son was assaulting her and her daughter. Upon police arrival, officers tried to calm him down but the suspect was very unstable.We spoke to a neighbor of the family who tells us she doesn’t understand why Alvarez was shot several times by authorities. Rosa Olivarez says her daughter was in the apartment above where the incident happened when she heard the gunshots. She says she had seen Alvarez just hours before. According to sheriff Omar Lucio, the case is now under investigation by Texas Rangers.