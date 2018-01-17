Icy road conditions causing at least 22 accidents in Harlingen last night.

It was between six in the afternoon and two in the morning that the dangerous road conditions on Expressway 77 led to several drivers losing control.

Harlingen police together with the department of transportation closing off the intersection of Highways 77 and Highway 83 heading north, south and west. First responders also helping to relieve the highways. Closed off areas were reopened today however, authorities recommend the community to stay home if they don’t need to travel to avoid further accidents