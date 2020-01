Hidalgo County– A man accused of striking and killing a hidalgo county dispatcher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sandra Coronado was killed in Edinburg on the 4900 block of I69 or US highway 281 in December of 2018, when Orlando Zuniga who was driving while intoxicated crashed into Coronado, killing her instantly.

Zuniga received the 20-year sentence after he pled guilty to intoxication manslaughter.