20-Year-Old Behind Bars, Accused Of Sexual Assault Of A Child
A man accused of sexual assault of a child is in police custody.
20-year-old Enrique Machuca was arrested after having three arrest warrants for allegedly sexually assaulting a child. Machuca is expected to face charges within the next days. We will keep you informed as details develop.
