Laredo, Texas– A traffic stop leads to two arrests in Laredo.

Luis Manuel Guervara and Dalia Campos are facing charges after police discovered drugs and fake ids during the traffic stop on new year’s eve. This occurred near the 800 block of Lafayette street. Reports show officers searched a diaper bag and found a plastic bag with marijuana.

Both Guevara and Campos were charged with possession of marijuana and tampering with government records.