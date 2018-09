19-Year-Old Wanted For Theft Of Property

Hidalgo County authorities need your help to locate a suspect.

19-year old Brandon Diaz is wanted for theft of property. He is five feet, 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in the city of Mission. If you have any information that can lead authorities to an arrest, you can call (956) 668-8477. You could be eligible for a cash reward and as always your identity will remain anonymous.