19-Year-Old Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter And Assault

A 19-year-old has been charged in the deaths of three people after driving while intoxicated.

Luis Javier Gonzalez presented himself in court Wednesday where he was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault. 55-year-old Maria Isabel De La Garza, 33-year-old Marcilou Powell and 3-year old Joshua Devin Powell died at the scene after the accident last Thursday. Gonzalez had also been hospitalized for his injuries. His bond was set at 1.7 million dollars.