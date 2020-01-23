Weslaco, Texas– A 17-year-old was charged for taking a weapon to school.

Authorities say Miguel Angel Cardenas was with his mother who attempted to enroll him at Weslaco East high school on Friday. A student spotted the suspect in the restroom carrying a gun and alerted school officials. Cardenas and his mother left the campus before authorities were notified about the incident.

Police say the 17-year-old’s mother took him in. Cardenas was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and carry a weapon where they are prohibited.

His bond set at 60 thousand dollars.