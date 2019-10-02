A town in North Carolina is holding a “zombie survival” event this month to let people practice for the zombie apocalypse we KNOW we’ll all face someday.

Zombie Survival 5K Run | U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Stives

Each person has 60 minutes to retrieve all the supplies they’d need to survive one night in a zombie “contamination zone.” And people dressed as zombies will be chasing them around the whole time.

It’s not supposed to be a serious event. But a new survey found 1 in 7 Americans actually DO have plans in place in case of a zombie outbreak.

That’s 14% of Americans, including 24% of millennials . . . 15% of Gen Xers . . . and 6% of baby boomers. And here are the top five things people said they’d do, starting with the one they mentioned most . . .

Gather guns, ammo, and other weapons. Find a good place to hide and regroup. Gather supplies and food. Relocate to a place with fewer zombies. So, not a city. Meet up with family and friends, so there’s strength in numbers.

Another 6% of people who’ve thought about this stuff said they’d just start killing zombies, and/or other SURVIVORS. 12% of people with a strategy refused to reveal any details. And 2% said they’d switch sides and HELP the zombies.

We’d like to know what you think? Are there other survival tips you’ve considered that are not on this list? Please share your tips below.

