14 Arrested Thanks To Ongoing “Gotcha” Operation

In less than six hours, 14 suspects were arrested thanks to an ongoing operation by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Operation “Gotcha” aims to arrest suspects who evade authorities. Criminal offenses vary from aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance and failure to pay child support.

“We started this operation in January 2017 and up to date, we have approximately 237 arrests. This past weekend we had 14 arrests so it has been very positive.”