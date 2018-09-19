11-Year-Old Dies After Head-On Collision In Edinburg

At around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision in the city of Edinburg.

DPS lieutenant Johnny Hernandez confirmed the death of an 11-year-old boy in the accident.

The incident happened on Ingle street, north of Flores road. According to authorities, a silver and a brown vehicle crashed head-on. They say a suspected drunk driver in the brown car had his 11-year-old son as a passenger, at the time of the impact. When authorities arrived at the scene, the minor was unresponsive. First responders performed CPR and the minor was breathing at the time.

Two women in the other car also received medical attention. All four people in the incident were transported to a local hospital, the minor was pronounced dead there. The condition of the other three remains unknown.

The accident is under investigation. We will bring you more information as it is made available.