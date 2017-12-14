Thousands of dollars, hundreds of gambling machines confiscated and two arrests made at an illegal gaming establishment in McAllen.

According to information provided by Hidalgo County Sherrif’s Office authorities, 70 people were inside a makeshift casino during the operation.

In total, 104 machines and more than 6,000 dollars in cash were seized.

These types of illegal operations do not contribute to taxes, are not regulated to protect the consumer and could be financing other criminal operations.

The fire marshall also found that the number of people in attendance exceeded fire code.

Officials say two people face charges but their identities have not yet been released.

They both will go before a judge tomorrow , the case continues under investigation.