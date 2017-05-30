WWII grenades from German flea market blow up in summer heat

BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany say a neighborhood was evacuated after World War II-era grenades and other munitions bought at a flea market began exploding in summer-like heat.

Police said Tuesday that authorities were called after an explosion Monday afternoon in the town of Hennef, east of Bonn. They arrived to find a garage in flames, and more explosions followed.

They cleared a wide area around the home, shutting a stretch of railway and highway as experts were brought in. They secured the munitions and destroyed them in a controlled explosion in a field.

The 51-year-old homeowner, who’s under investigation for weapons law violations, told police he bought the crate of munitions at a flea market and they apparently started exploding in the hot weather.

There were no injuries.

