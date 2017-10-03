The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a woman who’s body was found inside a home in Penitas.

30-year-old Adaly Tellez Johnson was found at the home located on the 3 thousand block of Brittney street after sheriffs received a call about the body. No word on how Johnson died, however sheriffs are treating the death as a homicide. The department has arrested 29-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez in connection to the homicide. Gonzalez was in a common-law marriage with Johnson.

He is expected to be formally arraigned tomorrow.