Hidalgo (KFXV) — The sheriff’s department is investigating the discovery of a woman’s body found found floating near the Mac Pump House.

The pump house is located south of Military Road and 23rd Street. Authorities say the body had no identification, and due to its condition, it is believed the body has been in the water for a few weeks.

If you have information about this case , you may contact Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office at the number listed.

