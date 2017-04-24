Woman’s Body Discovered in a Brownsville Resaca

Posted by | Apr 24, 2017 | |

Woman’s Body Discovered in a Brownsville Resaca

Brownsville (KFXV) – Fire Crews discovered a woman’s body early this morning. According to the Brownsville Fire Department, fire crews sent in a boat to retrieve the body found in a Resaca near the Waterside Apartments near the intersection of Boca Chica and Billy Mitchell. Someone passing by called to report the discovery at around 10:30 this morning. EMS deployed a drone to get confirmation. Investigators were then sent in to inspect the scene.

Officials are working to identify the woman and the cause of death.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Motorcyclist Struck a Guard Rail in La Feria

Motorcyclist Struck a Guard Rail in La Feria

January 30, 2014

Child Pornographer Gets 120 Months in Prison

Child Pornographer Gets 120 Months in Prison

February 1, 2017

Police Involved Vehicular Accident in Pharr under Investigation

Police Involved Vehicular Accident in Pharr under Investigation

June 16, 2015

Treviño’s Accomplishments

Treviño’s Accomplishments

March 28, 2014

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT