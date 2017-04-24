Woman’s Body Discovered in a Brownsville Resaca

Brownsville (KFXV) – Fire Crews discovered a woman’s body early this morning. According to the Brownsville Fire Department, fire crews sent in a boat to retrieve the body found in a Resaca near the Waterside Apartments near the intersection of Boca Chica and Billy Mitchell. Someone passing by called to report the discovery at around 10:30 this morning. EMS deployed a drone to get confirmation. Investigators were then sent in to inspect the scene.

Officials are working to identify the woman and the cause of death.