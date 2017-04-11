Felony Warrant issued for McAllen Auto Thief

Felony Warrant issued for McAllen Auto Thief

MCALLEN (KFXV) — Authorities in McAllen need the help of all FOX viewers to find a woman wanted for theft of a vehicle.
The McAllen Municipal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vanessa Denise Mejia for auto theft, a state felony. The thefts occurred on January 15th and March 27th of this year.
Mejia is described as a Hispanic female, 23-years-old, five feet, one inch, about 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you know of Mejia’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS.

