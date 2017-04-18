Woman Steals Meat Twice from HEB and takes off

Weslaco (KFXV) – A woman steals several packages of meat from an HEB twice and is still on the run. The first incident happened in September of 2016 1004 North Texas Boulevard. She stole the meat and then left in a red Dodge Dakota with Texas handicap plates 8K DCS driven by a male. On March 27, she stole several packages of meat from a different store in Weslaco.

Call Crime Stoppers If you can identify her or have any information on the crime. The Number is 956 968 TIPS.