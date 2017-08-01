Woman Sentenced For Trafficking Meth With Teen in Car

MCALLEN (KFXV) — A woman is sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine with her teen in tow. 37 year old, Dina Maria Palacios — ordered to serve over 7 years in federal prison. The judge noted that meth is one of the worst drugs that destroys people and the high purity level involved made the drugs even more toxic. She admitted to driving her vehicle through the Pharr port of entry earlier this year where officers found 23 packages weighing about 25 kilograms of methamphetamine. Palacios will be transferred to prison shortly.

Related