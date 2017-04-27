Woman Released After Border Patrol Arrested Her While Shopping

RGC (KFXV) — In Rio Grande City, the woman arrested as she finished up shopping by the Border Patrol, while her family caught it all on camera, is out of custody.

Leticia Garcia says the five days that she remained in custody were terrible because she did not know any details about her children or her husband.

Leticia Garcia already had a date to present herself in Harlingen to decide about this case and arrange her immigration status.

Here is the original story: