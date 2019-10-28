A woman live-streamed her evading the authorities in a chase that ended in Zapata.

According to the DPS, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Mercedes-Benz SUV on Highway U.S. 83 in San Ygnacio for a traffic violation.

DPS along with Zapata county sheriff’s office deputies and border patrol were able to detain the driver, 22-year-old Alejandro Vela and 19-year-old Karyme Espinoza, both from Laredo. Vela was charged with evading arrest, unlawful transport of a person, and reckless driving.

Espinoza was charged with unlawful transport of a person and evading arrest on foot.

Three other passengers on board the vehicle were released to border patrol.