Hidalgo County– The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal accident that left a woman dead and another injured on Saturday near San Juan.

The crash occurred on Minnesota highway between Veterans Road and Raul Longoria Rd.11:37 p.m.

“We ran towards them and saw the cars flipped over..And a woman who was very shaken…The other truck was flipped over”

The cars involved were a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2014 Ford traveling in the same direction down Minnesota Road. The driver of the Tahoe lost control and impacted with the Ford from behind. Authorities transported the Driver and Passenger of the Ford to a local hospital.

San Juan resident Marlena Cantú, 34, was seriously injured and was pronounced dead in hospital. The passenger suffered minor injuries.

According to the DPS statement, the Chevrolet driver, Miguel López, 34, a resident of Alamo, was transported to DHR with minor injuries. After being discharged, he was taken to the Hidalgo County Jail.

The suspect is now charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault with a vehicle. Accident involving death and accident involving injury. He is currently being held under a 250 thousand dollar bond… According to witnesses….Lopez attempted to flee the scene….

“They say the other man started running…So they ran after him and held him until police handcuffed him and took him.”

Records show Miguel Lopez (34) of Alamo was charged with:

Intoxication manslaughter – $75,000

Intoxication assault – $50,000

Accident involving injury – $50,000

Accident involving death – $75,000

DPS officers are still investigating this accident. The Texas Department of Public Safety took the opportunity to remind all motorists of the consequences of driving intoxicated.

“No one is going to stop you from drinking…But drink at home. You can cause someone else’s death as well as your own.”

The family of The victim is now asking for help with the funeral expenses. A gofundme account was created for Marlena Cantu’s family. If you want to help, you can do so through the following link