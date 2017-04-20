Victim Identified in Weslaco Fatal Collision

Victim Identified in Weslaco Fatal Collision

Weslaco (KFXV) — Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Priscilla Ann Jimenez Trejo. They also say her 11-year-old son was sent to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Weslaco police say it all started with a minor, three-car collision around 7:30 this morning. The drivers pulled over onto the shoulder lane near the Westgate Drive overpass then got out of their vehicles to report the accident.
The second collision caused the death of Priscilla Jimenez-Trejo. Three other people, including Priscilla’s son were transported to the hospital. The expressway was closed temporarily while investigators assessed the accident. Authorities want to remind the community to remain calm in a situation like this as most people tend to panic and think they can’t move their cars unless the police get there.
Authorities continue to investigate how the fourth vehicle caused the second crash, count on us to bring you the latest.

