Woman Identified in Fatal Brownsville Accident

Brownsville (KFXV) — A young woman and man are dead after slamming into a light post on Houston Street.

These are pictures of the accident as you can see all that was left was mangled steel. The victims were both 18 years old the driver identified as Martha Itzel Martinez Garza, resident of San Benito. Jose Guadalupe Camacho was the passenger. Both died at the scene. What caused the accident is still under investigation. Authorities have not released information on whether speed or alcohol may have played a role in this fatal crash.