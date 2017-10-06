A woman has been found dead inside a mobile home located on the G & G drive.

Palmview police tells Fox News, they received a call around 2pm of a body found inside this home. When they arrived, a man, who they say is not a suspect in the case attempted to get in his car and leave. Police have taken him into custody. We spoke to police about the incident and this is what they had to say.

Police tell Fox News they were waiting for a warrant to enter the trailer home. The identities of both the man and the victim have not been released.

Police also have not released the cause of death. We will continue to follow the story as it develops.