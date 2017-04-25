Woman Found Dead in Resaca has been identified

We have an update to a story we first brought you yesterday evening of a woman’s body discovered in a resaca in Brownsville. 53-year-old Maria Del Rosario Buitureira is woman found dead in the resaca. According to officials, the woman didn’t show any signs of violence. It’s believed the woman could have fallen into the resaca on her own.

“At this point it’s being handled as a death investigation. We don’t know exactly the cause of death apart from the obvious. We’re going to have to wait to receive the results of the autopsy.”- JJ Trevino

Authorities are recommending to the community to avoid resacas since most of them lack proper safety barriers.

