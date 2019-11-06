Laredo, Texas — A woman is facing up to life in prison for smuggling cocaine through the ‘Gateway to the Americas’ international bridge.

Yuriria Verastegui

40-year-old Yuriria Verastegui is accused of attempting to enter the united states with 16 concealed bundles of the narcotic hidden in the interior panels of her vehicle back in July.

Verastegui pleads guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute the cocaine. She admitted she was aware of the drugs in her car and expected to be paid 96 hundred dollars for transporting them.

Verastegui is scheduled to be sentenced in February.