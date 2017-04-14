Woman Faces Fifth Deportation After DWI Charge

Woman Faces Fifth Deportation After DWI Charge

Hidalgo County (KFXV) — A woman is facing her fifth deportation after she pleaded guilty for driving while intoxicated.
I.C.E. agents detained 42-year-old Marisol Guevara-Perez — and Alamo resident — at the Hidalgo County Jail. According to court documents, in July of 2014, officials deported Perez for the fourth time. She then crossed back into the United States ten days after crossing the Rio Grande River near the city of Progresso.
Perez is now charged with illegal re-entry, and is currently held in federal custody without bond.

