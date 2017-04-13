Woman Enters ‘Guilty’ Plea for Lesser Charge

Posted by | Apr 13, 2017 | |

Woman Enters ‘Guilty’ Plea for Lesser Charge

RGV(KFXV) — A woman who initially placed blame on her aunt, sister and grandmother in the death of her baby girl accepts a 25-year prison sentence.

22 year old, Fabiola Lopez, accepted an offer from the state to avoid a trial.
Lopez agreed to plead guilty to one count of injury to a child in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence in connection to the November 2015 incident where she allegedly struck her daughter with an unknown object, causing blunt force trauma and subsequently her death.
As part of her plea deal, capital murder and murder – were dismissed.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Person of Interest Named in Homicide Investigation

Person of Interest Named in Homicide Investigation

May 11, 2015

Protests outside Appeals Court as Judges Discuss Executive Action Block

Protests outside Appeals Court as Judges Discuss Executive Action Block

April 17, 2015

Prince Harry Arrives in Australia for Soldier Commemoration

Prince Harry Arrives in Australia for Soldier Commemoration

April 6, 2015

MISSING: 20-Year-Old Jennifer Astrid Herrera

MISSING: 20-Year-Old Jennifer Astrid Herrera

March 21, 2017

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT