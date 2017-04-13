Woman Enters ‘Guilty’ Plea for Lesser Charge

RGV(KFXV) — A woman who initially placed blame on her aunt, sister and grandmother in the death of her baby girl accepts a 25-year prison sentence.

22 year old, Fabiola Lopez, accepted an offer from the state to avoid a trial.

Lopez agreed to plead guilty to one count of injury to a child in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence in connection to the November 2015 incident where she allegedly struck her daughter with an unknown object, causing blunt force trauma and subsequently her death.

As part of her plea deal, capital murder and murder – were dismissed.