Woman Detained by Border Patrol While Visiting Child During Surgery

PHARR (KFXV) — A family in Pharr lived moments of uncertainty because one of their family members was detained by border patrol agents in Falfurrias.

The mother of two was on her way to an appointment with the American Consulate in Ciudad Juarez.

The family says they were not told where they would be taking Anahi. After several days, they just learned she is being transferred to a detention facility in Laredo.

According to Roldan Garcia, he and his daughter Anahi were driving to Houston last Saturday where they were to take a flight to El Paso. However, once they arrived to a border patrol inspection point in Falfurrias, agents told them Anahi was to be arrested for being in the illegally.

Anahi is the mother of two boys – a 3-month-old baby and 2-year-old Manuel Jr. who underwent a heart surgery and needs constant medical care.

Garcia says Anahi was detained despite having the documents to show she had an appointment to obtain her U.S. Residence. According to Garcia, the agents said she should have made the trip through Mexico to avoid being detained.

We spoke to an immigration lawyer, who told us that the agency is violating their own protocols because they did not allow her to make it to her appointment.

Anahi’s father tells us he hopes she’ll soon be released because her children need their mother.